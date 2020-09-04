Dragon Con kicks off with all-virtual experience

National-World

ATLANTA, GA (WGCL) — Downtown Atlanta is missing its usual buzz of people this Labor Day weekend.

Last year, a record 85,000 people attended Atlanta’s Dragon Con. This year, with coronavirus cases still surging in the United States, organizers opted to hold the conference virtually.

“To bring that Dragon Con experience on the internet as fully as possible with the hopes that we maintain the community, we support our Dragon Con volunteers and Dragon Con attendees, we bring as many surprises to the table as we can,” says Dragon Con media engagement director Dan Carroll.

That means moving the annual parade to digital platforms. “Over 100 volunteers marched through the streets of their neighborhoods, social distancing of course, recording themselves and it’s been edited together into one long parade and we’ve added commentary and it’s a lot of fun,” Carroll explains.

Moving the conference to an all-digital experience presents its challenges to the community. The Atlanta Convention and Visitor’s Bureau estimates the convention pumped around $80 million into the local economy.

