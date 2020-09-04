First virtual Okinawan Festival to be held by Hawaii United Okinawa Association

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

HI (KITV) — The Hawaii United Okinawa Association announced on Thursday that it will bring all the excitement of an in-person Okinawan Festival from the comfort of your home.

For the first time in 38 years, the association is offering the public a virtual front-row seat to all of the singing, dancing, music and interviews from anywhere around the world!

The schedule for HUOA’s Virtual Okinawan Festival is below (all times in Hawaii Standard Time):

Friday 9/4 – 120th Anniversary of Okinawan Immigration Webinar 5 pm – 7 pm

Saturday 9/5 – LIVE SHOW: 2 pm – 5 pm + Virtual Bon Dance 7 pm – 8 pm

Sunday 9/6 – LIVE SHOW: 2 pm – 5 pm

Live Show Program Summary:

• Hawaii’s local Okinawan performing arts groups

• Special performances by international artists:

o Jake Shimabukuro

o Udui Haru & Requios

o Daiichi Hirata

o Mamoru Miyagi

o Alberto Shiroma

• Cooking demo by Chef Roy Yamaguchi

• Virtual Bon Dance on Saturday evening

More details on the schedule will be updated here.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.