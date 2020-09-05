Additional Hawai’i Island areas close to discourage large gatherings

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Hawaii, USA (KITV) — The 2.5-mile-long trail leads to Ha‘ena Beach, known locally as Shipman’s Beach, and has seen large group gatherings dating back to original COVID-19 related orders and closures back in April.

This closure, like Thursday’s announcement that all State Beach Parks and J-7 Ranch (“Narnia”) on Hawai‘i island are also closing after today, is consistent with Hawai‘i County’s closure of all county beach parks. All State and County closures are in effect at least through Sept. 18, 2020.

Surveys conducted in April by staff from the State’s Na Ala Hele Trails and Access Program, showed an eight-fold increase of usage of the Puna Trail, compared to data from 2019. At that time an average of 16 people a day used the trail, while the COVID-19 survey period showed an average of 140 users each day.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources supports all county and state rules in an effort to reduce the chances of coronavirus infection on Hawai‘i island, which recently, like O‘ahu, has experienced a surge in cases. Closed signs were put up at the trailhead this afternoon and the WH Shipman Estate which co-manages the trailhead parking lot with the State supports closures, as enforcement is difficult at the remote Ha‘ena beach. County and State law enforcement officers will be patrolling all closed areas this weekend to ensure compliance with all emergency rules.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.