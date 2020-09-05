DPH issues COVID alert for holiday weekend after clusters of cases

National-World

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) — Connecticut’s Department of Public Health has issued a COVID-19 alert for Labor Day weekend after clusters of cases.

The cluster of cases is among college students.

The alert was issued also as a concern over the gatherings and cookouts that are scheduled to take place this weekend for the holiday.

“I don’t want to get sick. I don’t want my daughter to get sick — my husband,” New Britain resident Jeannettee Monserrate said Friday.

DPH said there have been 10 COVID-19 cases among Sacred Heart University students living off campus and more test results are pending.

Sacred Heart has approximately 3,000 students living on campus and 2,500 who live off campus in surrounding communities.

The university has taken the precaution of shutting down campus access for all students on Friday. Students who test positive are being isolated.

“We have a beautiful weekend coming up. But as we celebrate the holiday, DPH is reminding CT residents that small gatherings of family and friends are a major source of infection,” said Acting Commissioner Gifford. “In the past several weeks in Connecticut, we are seeing small gatherings of friends and family leading to COVID-19 infection. If you are getting together with anyone who doesn’t live with you, please: wear your mask, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, and use hand sanitizer. In addition, our partners in local health departments will be monitoring restaurants and other public spaces to be sure our Re-Opening rules are adhered to.”

“We usually just stay home and we don’t do much,” Emily Stolins of Wallingord said. “We kind of just chill out at the house and grill. We usually have a fire and watch movies.”

The University of Connecticut also has 89 cumulative positive cases among residential students as they started to arrive on campus last month.

DPH is urging social distancing and masks for all over the holiday weekend.

