Northwood University announces 13 cases of COVID-19 among students

Midland, MI (WNEM) — Northwood University is announcing 13 cases of COVID-19 among on-campus students.

The university said 5 of the students chose to return home for isolation and recovery and eight students moved into a designated isolation space on campus.

According to the school, the cases have presented old mild or no symptoms at this time.

The school said 14 additional students have been tested and are awaiting test results and they expect to see more cases throughout the semester.

Students have the option of attending class in-person or online this semester.

The school says they are taking steps in collaboration with the Midland County Health Department to keep students safe and handle the case load.

