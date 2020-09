National-World

The US Navy is searching for a sailor who went missing in the North Arabian Sea on Sunday, according to the US 5th Fleet.

The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz and guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton are conducting the search-and-rescue operation, the Navy said in a statement.

The sailor, whose name is being withheld, has been listed as Duty Status Whereabouts Unknown (DUSTWUN) onboard Nimitz, the Navy said.