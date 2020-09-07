Footage captures dozens of cars race, burn out in southwest Las Vegas neighborhood

National-World

Las Vegas, NV (KVVU) — Members of a southwest valley neighborhood said they’re upset after about 100 cars gathered near their neighborhood on Saturday night to race and do burnouts in the street.

Rick Aco, with Coldwell Banker Premier Realty, said it happened late at night on September 5. Videos from Aco and his neighbors show the cars blocking the road near Buffalo Drive and Badura Avenue. He guessed about 300 people were in attendance.

“There was an ambulance that tried to come through, five minutes after they blocked it off. The ambulance had to turn around and go back, because they couldn’t get through the intersection,” Aco said.

He said from the debris and trash left over, he could tell they were hitting the curbs, “dangerously close to the light pole.”

Aco said he and his neighbors all called 9-1-1 multiple times.

After the group had mostly left, officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrived on scene. Aco said he also reached out to Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft, who told him he’d like to set up a meeting with the nearest Metro area command.

“There’s also some other footage from my neighbors of them racing three cars at a time coming down the Badura from Buffalo racing is 35 miles per hour through here,” Aco said. “It was terrifying. Especially all the noise. When you first heard all the loud noises and screeching. The pops and booms. It was like, ‘What the hell is going on here in my neighborhood?'”

Drone footage was provided to FOX5 by a neighbor who asked to remain anonymous.

Aco said their neighborhood is usually quiet, despite nearby construction.

