Instructors put together videos on how to succeed while learning remotely

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Portland, OR ( KPTV) — Two Portland Community College instructors have put together a number of videos on how to do online learning well. They said part of that means being prepared before you log on and head to class virtually.

The videos are by Jessica Bernards and Wendy Fresh. After moving to teaching online last spring, they quickly learned not all students had the skills to learn successfully online, so that’s where creating the free videos came in.

The topics vary, including how to prepare for class early.

They said going online and reading the syllabus before class starts, as well as creating a calendar with all due dates is important. Plus, they said students should set reminders for each assignment on their phones.

They said a student should also familiarize themselves with all the different resources out there.

“Right now, everyone is getting so many resources thrown at you and it’s really hard to find the time to go and actually look at those different resources your instructors are sharing, so it’s really important to take the day before the class starts or that first day to really get in there and see what those resources are before you need them,” said PCC Instructor, Jessica Bernards. “It’s going to make your life a lot easier.”

They also said the due date is not the do date, meaning don’t wait to start assignments until the day they’re due.

They also encourage students to ask the instructor questions right away if someone gets stuck, because teachers are there to help.

The videos are for fourth graders through college-aged students, and Bernards and Fresh said not just kids, but parents and teachers can also use the videos for tips.

They said they’ll make more videos as topics pop up this school year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.