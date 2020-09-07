Oahu resident holding on to the aloha spirit but comes up ‘a penny short’

National-World

OAHU, HI (KITV) — “We’re in a time where a penny goes a long way these days,” Honolulu resident Vee Hoffman learned that the hard way when she was checking out at a grocery store and was charged 47 cents for three bags to hold her groceries.

She thought she had enough in her bank account.

“Which I did not, it just pulled out thirty-seven cents, and i had only nine pennies on me and was a penny short.”

The cashier did not let her leave the store without paying the last penny–so she asked others in line if they could spare one–but no one could help her.

“Not a lot of us have cash these days and it really showed that day.”

That’s when the store manager walked by, and decided to write off the remainder of her bill.

“We’re in times where it brings out certain sides of us, but it’s up to us to choose how we, what we want to do with our opportunities and choices. We really try to hang on to that aloha spirit, but it’s really hard when you’re in the dark sometimes.”

Hoffman says that’s how she’s felt the past few months as she battles depression.

She was working as a bartender in Waikiki before she got laid off in March.

Since then she has been trying to find a job–and even applied to positions on the mainland–but has not had any luck.

She’s been collecting unemployment insurance, but it’s not enough to cover her rent alone.

“I juggle each month, which bill i’m going to pay, which one i can afford to pay, and it’s just a never ending nightmare. It’s really frustrating to be living in one of the most expensive places in the world and having to go through this when we shouldn’t have to.”

