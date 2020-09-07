Rain, snow showers, gusty winds overnight, clearing Tuesday

News

A strong northern cold front is making its way through southern Idaho and Wyoming late Labor Day into Tuesday. A High Wind Warning will expire at 11PM Monday night, with gusty winds lasting trough Tuesday with dropping temperatures.

Monday night into Tuesday morning, gusty winds with scattered snow and rain showers. Lows into the mid to lower 30's in the Snake River Plain.

Tuesday, sunny with highs into the 60's. Gusty winds at 10-25 MPH.

Tuesday night, Freeze Warning with lows into the lower 30's and mid 20's.

Wednesday, sunny with highs into the upper 60's and lower 70's.

HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MDT THIS

EVENING…

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM MDT WEDNESDAY…

…FREEZE WATCH IS CANCELLED…