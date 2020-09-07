Troopers respond to more than 5,000 calls for service during holiday weekend

National-World

MIDDLETOWN, CT ( (WFSB) — Connecticut State Police stepped up their patrols for the long holiday weekend in an effort to make sure people were staying safe.

New statistics released on Monday morning showed troopers responded to more than 5,000 calls since Friday.

Last year, state police said there were 7,000 calls for service throughout the whole holiday weekend.

Among the 5,159 calls for service this year, there were 238 crashes, including one fatal crash in Watertown.

Troopers arrested 17 people accused of driving under the influence, and 156 drivers were fined for speeding.

