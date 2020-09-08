Girl battling cancer has wish come true at Miami zoo

National-World

MIAMI, FL (WFOR) — An eight-year-old girl battling cancer who a passion for animals had her wish come true after spending time Ron Magill at Zoo Miami.

Jayden Blanco, who is from Loxahatchee, is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor. She discovered Magill online through Zoo Miami’s “Zoocademy” video series.

On Friday, Jayden got a behind the scenes tour of the zoo with Magill thanks to the Make A Wish Foundation.

Since the zoo is closed due to the pandemic, Jayden had the place to herself as she and Magill had up close and personal encounters with snakes, koalas, rhinos, sloths, and some of the big cats she loves most.

Check out the video of her day at the zoo in her own words.

