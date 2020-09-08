Lawmaker under investigation after ‘dangerous calls to violence’ in Facebook post

National-World

CONCORD, NH (WBZ) — New Hampshire State Representative James Spillane is under investigation by the State Attorney General for a comment he made on Facebook. Spillane, a Republican, wrote, “Public Service Announcement: If you see a BLM sign on a lawn it’s the same as having the porch light on for Halloween. You’re free to loot and burn that house.”

He is being investigated to determine if his conduct violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act.

“We received several complaints from members of the public that had forwarded the Facebook post to this office, along with their interpretation of the Facebook post and concerns that they could be victims of targets of violence as a result of the Facebook post,” said Sean Locke, Assistant New Hampshire Attorney General.

A statement from New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Raymond Buckley said: “Dangerous calls to violence from Spillane and other members of the Republican party are enabled by Donald Trump who has routinely attacked and belittle people of color and the Black Lives Matter movement, and by Chris Sununu who doesn’t believe systematic racism exists in New Hampshire.”

WBZ reached out to Gov. Sununu’s office for a comment but did not hear back.

