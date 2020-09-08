Local experts give advice on allergies vs. COVID-19

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Labor Day marks the unofficial start of fall, a perfect time to take in nature without getting soaked in sweat. A time to stop and smell the roses, unless you have allergies.

“It’s a tough time of the year,” Overland Park resident Robert Mintz said.

“You know, all stopped up, sneezing a lot,” Overland Park resident Kim Prete said.

“Scratchy throat, watery eyes. Sometimes runny nose,” Kansas City resident Yolanda Davis said.

The chief culprit this time of year is ragweed.

“These things are going to be all over the place,” Storm Track 5 Meteorologist Gary Amble said.

Amble says the rain this week will put a pause on the plant’s wrath, but not for long.

“It’s been one of those summers that the ragweed just loves. They’re giant, they’re tall, the flowers are really long, so when they start releasing pollen, I think it’s going to be a really rough second half of September,” Amble said.

And of the symptoms are a bit trickier nowadays.

“Cough for me is a big one, which, with the COVID, people, when they hear me cough, they go, oooh,” Prete said.

“You really have a mix of symptoms that are very difficult to tell apart,” Allergist Dr. Selina Gierer said.

Dr. Gierer with The KU Health System pointed us to a recent CDC infographic showing what overlaps and what’s unique to each.

