Man on the run after allegedly trying to meet teen for sex

WEST FORK, AR (KFSM) — A man who was previously arrested and accused of trying to have sex with a teen is on the run tonight after allegedly trying to do it again. He lead West Fork Police on a chase before getting away.

5NEWS Reporter Allie Lynch took part in an exclusive ride-a-long during that pursuit.

Although the ride-a-long didn’t go as planned, West Fork Police say they’re in the process of obtaining a warrant for Doyle Holt. They want to put him behind bars much longer than he was before.

“Dude I feel like crying. I’m sorry you guys,” said Anthony Greene from Truckers Against Predators.

Greene and his team are a network of truck drivers, parents and concerned citizens.

“There’s probably 50-100 hours of work that goes behind a 5-minute arrest,” Greene said.

The group seeks out predators with decoys, who impersonate young teens and arrange a time to meet and intercept them at rendezvous points and expose them on live social media.

On Monday (Sept. 7) Greene planned to do just that for a second time to Doyle Holt, who was previously arrested two weeks ago for allegedly trying to meet up with a 13-year-old for sex. He was released on bond.

Tonight’s efforts to put him back behind bars did not go as planned.

“I was coordinating with police probably about an hour beforehand,” Greene said. “They were getting ready to be staged up to arrest Mr. Holt and he came a half-hour early.”

The plan consisted of Greene and West Fork Police meeting Holt at a location in West Fork where Holt believed he was a meeting a 12-year-old girl. We spotted Holt early and a chase began in the same green Chevy truck he was arrested in on Aug. 23.

West Fork Police followed Holt but ultimately had to terminate the pursuit.

Police and Truckers Against Predators aren’t giving up. Greene says it makes him even more determined to make sure these predators get the time they deserve.

“There’s a serious problem with sex crime here and we’re not going to stop until it slows down,” Green said. “I am permanently moving here and dedicating my time to this area it’s that bad.”

Greene says they’ve done around 10 arrests in Northwest Arkansas so far with many more operations lined up.

