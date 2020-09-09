Las Vegas Valley crossing guards furloughed during distance learning

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Close to 900 crossing guards that serve Clark County schools are furloughed during the fall semester of distance learning, and many are eager to eventually get back to work.

According to All City Management Services, which contracts with Clark County School District and local municipalities, most of the crossing guards in the valley are retirees who work part-time.

“It’s sad right now, to be honest. I am looking forward to going back. We all are,” said Michael Abruzee, a retired Marine veteran. He and others are still waiting for unemployment funds from the state of Nevada.

Abruzee said his family can afford to wait for the funds. Other seniors who many not be as fortunate rely on the funds for daily expenses, or even medicine.

Crossing guards say they certainly miss seeing the kids and the families. Some families across Clark County feel the void as well.

“I’ve had families stop by, give me cookies, just to see how i was doing. We do miss them,” he said.

According to Abruzee’s employer, many of the retirees look forward to their work. It helps them stay active and socialize with the community and children.

“We miss everything about it,” Abruzee said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.