Parents host ‘log out’ to protest school board’s delayed in-person learning vote

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — Scottsdale families skipped school for the day in protest of what they say is the district’s inability to decide on the return to in-person learning.

The “log out” encouraged families to log off their Chromebooks to protest at area parks. This comes after last week when the Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board delayed its decision on returning to class to collect more data.

Mother of three, Sara Solem, said she’s ready to send her children back to the classroom. Along with other parents, she met up on Tuesday morning in the hope of getting that message out to the Governing Board.

“Being able to say we are not going to log in to make sure they hear us and know there’s a group of us that really just wants to give their kids the option to get back into the classroom,” said Solem.

She said the at-home learning experience has been isolating for her second-grade daughter, Grace.

“There’s (sic) other parts of our kids’ education that we need to take care of and a part of going to school is being able to socialize with your peers,” said Solem.

Parents Amanda Wray and Becky Crain also participated in the log out.

“We’ve been told countless times by pediatricians how bad screen-time is for our children and that’s not how they learn or thrive,” said Wray.

“They need to be sitting in a classroom having interaction with their teachers,” said Crain.

“Let’s face it. These can be life and death decisions made here with the school district,” said former board member George Jackson.

Jackson said the board’s decision isn’t just about the well-being of students.

“It’s all the adults. It’s teachers. It’s any of the administrators that come into connect with the kids are risk. It’s a very complicated situation,” said Jackson.

The district sent out a survey to parents, asking them to vote for in-person learning options, which they will then use to vote on their next steps.

“Society now has kind of determined that we are willing to take some risks. I mean, you can go to restaurants and they’re full. You can go to a bar, you can go to an amusement park,” said Solem.

The results from the survey are expected to be shared Wednesday during a special meeting.

