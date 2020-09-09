Pastor helps with hurricane relief efforts in Lake Charles, Louisiana

National-World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A Midstate pastor is helping with hurricane relief efforts in Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Pastor Toby Swager from Connection Pointe Church in Goodlettsville has been there since last Sunday.

“The extent, how far it went, how wide the debris path is. It’s like it didn’t matter who you were, didn’t matter where you lived,” Swager said.

Swager is volunteering with Operation Blessing. They’re a nonprofit helping in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“It’s overwhelming, but it also is restorative to your faith in people,” Swager said.

Swager has been assisting by placing tarps on roofs and clearing debris. COVID-19 has made getting more volunteers complicated.

He knows it’ll be a long-term recovery process and is asking the Midstate to keep the community in their prayers.

“It brings hope to these people knowing that there’s someone sitting in Goodlettsville, Tennessee right now who is thinking about them, praying for them because they feel forgotten otherwise,” Swager said.

The pastor knows all too well what a natural disaster can do after tornadoes hit Middle Tennessee in March.

He’s using that experience from six months ago and applying it in Louisiana.

“Being able to bring some hope from that situation is very fulfilling,” Swager said.

His plan is to return to Middle Tennessee sometime next week and make a trip back to Lake Charles in October.

