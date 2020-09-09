Wife spreads message after husband dies of COVID-19

National-World

WAYNE COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — A Wayne County widow said she wants people to see her pain so that they know COVID-19 is real.

Beloved in his Wayne County community, Mike Wolfe was as jolly in real life as the Santa he played at Christmas for 30 years.

“The last thing I said to him before he left … I gave him a hug and told him I loved him,” said Sondra Wolfe, Mike Wolfe’s wife.

Sondra Wolfe last saw her husband days ago. She said he had to be sedated on a ventilator in the hospital after getting sick with coronavirus on Aug. 17.

“We are all heartbroken,” she said. “This has been so horrible.”

According to Wolfe, her husband’s body slowly deteriorated due to the virus, causing his heart and kidneys to fail.

Wolfe said she and her family said their goodbyes on Monday via Zoom.

“We told him we understood,” she said. “He had fought so hard. He earned his rest, and if he had to go we understood. We would be OK.”

Mike Wolfe passed away during Sondra’s interview with KCCI. He was 66 years old and leaves behind his wife, five children and 17 grandchildren.

“It breaks my heart that they will never have him again,” Sonda Wolfe said. “There is so much we had left to do and it’s not fair. And the fact that people will not believe this is real…”

Wolfe said she believes her husband contracted the virus after driving an Amish family. She does not blame the Amish, but does have a message for Wayne County residents who do not take the pandemic seriously.

“There is still people saying it’s no big deal,” she said. “I wanted them to see a human face, a family suffering and what we’re going through. And maybe, hopefully, we can change some minds.”

Wolfe said it is worth sharing her husband’s story if it saves even one life.

She contracted COVID-19 shortly after her husband but has recovered.

The Wayne County Public Health Department is sharing Mike Wolfe’s story in its Facebook page in hopes it will encourage people to wear masks and take the virus seriously.

