George Bizos, renowned human rights lawyer who defended Mandela has died

Renowned South African human rights lawyer and anti-apartheid defender George Bizos has died, according to his family.

Bizos died of natural causes at the age of 92 peacefully at his home with his family in attendance, a statement released by the family said.

Bizos, a renowned human rights lawyer and a close friend of Nelson Mandela, represented families of apartheid atrocities and was a lifelong campaigner against the use of the death penalty.

“Ntate Bizos was always available to support our events and to lend an ear to our challenges,” Sello Hatang, foundation Chief executive of the Nelson Mandela Foundation said in a statement.

“He became like a well-loved uncle to us. We were in awe of him, yet he always engaged us with humility, affection, and respect.”

The Foundation added Bizos’ friendship with Mandela spanned more than seven decades, and in the last years of Mandela’s life, they were often found “catching up” and “sharing memories.”

During Mandela’s incarceration, Bizos had played a “critical role,” both “professionally and as a family friend.”

“He looked after my family, after my children, advised my children and he made me feel that although I’m in prison, my affairs are being looked after by a man I know and I trust,” the Mandela Foundation statement said quoting Nelson.