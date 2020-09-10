Police chief fired over meme posted on Facebook

National-World

ORLAND HILLS, IL (WBBM) — The police chief in southwest suburban Orland Hills has been fired over a controversial social media post.

Longtime Chief Thomas Scully was fired on Wednesday, after a post on his personal Facebook page that village leaders said could not be tolerated.

The post is composed of a meme that reads, “Looting… when free housing, free food, and free education just aren’t enough.”

“We hold all of our public officials to the highest standards in their personal and professional lives in Orland Hills,” the village said. “This social media post is in incredibly poor taste. It does not reflect the values of the people of our community, and we will not tolerate such behavior from any of our public officials.”

Orland Hills’ deputy chief will take over until a permanent replacement for Scully, who served as chief for 15 years, is found.

