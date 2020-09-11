Climbing 110 stories, a local fire department remembers 9/11 fallen first responders

National-World

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WPMT) — Thinking of the families who lost loved ones on September 11, 2001 and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice — is really what this day is all about.

Coming together, the Progress Fire Department and Crunch Fitness Harrisburg will be doing just that on the 19th Anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.

A collaborative effort between the two will offer a tribute stair climb challenge at Crunch Fitness Harrisburg.

Participants will walk the equivalent of 110 stories. That’s the same distance as the top of the twin towers, to honor the fallen firefighters, police, EMS, and first responders who died trying to save people during the attacks.

This will be the second year that Crunch Fitness Harrisburg and the Progress Fire Department are teaming up to remember the fallen heroes.

The 9/11 Stair Climb will take place from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m., at Crunch Fitness Harrisburg. They encourage everyone to sign up at the front desk if they would like to be apart of the challenge.

Limited equipment is available, and time slots will be provided.

An “on your own” option is also available for firefighter hours.

As a thank you to first responders, Crunch is offering one dollar enrollment and first month free with code: FREE30.

Not mandatory, but donations are always appreciated to the Progress Fire Department.

Progress Fire Company plans to do this stair climb every 9/11.

