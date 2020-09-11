Crowd gathers to hear Trump Jr. speak in Henderson County

National-World

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another member of the “Trump 2020” team visited the mountains. On Thursday, the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr. spoke to a crowd at Point Lookout Vineyards.

Trump Jr. talked about the president’s success in growing the U.S. economy and his efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also talked one-on-one about supporting other candidates, including in the District 11 Congressional race.

“I think you have a Congressional race there that’s very winnable and good, but it’s obviously tightened up with the redistricting that’s taken place,” Trump Jr. said. “So, we’re definitely doing what we can to help Madison (Cawthorn) get over the line. It’s not just about the presidency, you need Congress to be able to help initiate the policies Donald Trump delivered for America with the first time.”

The North Carolina Democratic Party responded to Trump Jr.’s visit, saying in part, “The Trump family can’t stay away from the Tar Heel state these days because they know the president can’t win this election without our electoral votes.”

