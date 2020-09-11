Judge extends order to keep bar closed after string of shootings

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — A judge has ruled a temporary restraining order against 9ine Ultra Lounge will be extended by 15 days.

The local night club has been the center of multiple violent acts recently.

The property owner filed a restraining order against the club, and a judge approved it. It was set to expire Friday.

The order alleges the club presents a danger to the public because of recent shootings.

In total, 23 people have been shot, including 19 back in January and another four just two weeks ago.

Along with the extension, the lounge is being ordered to pay $50,000 to the property management company sometime over the 60 days.

