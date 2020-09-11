Metro Nashville Public Schools football, girls soccer gets green light for contact practice

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Beginning today, Metro Nashville Public Schools have given the green light to football and girls soccer coaches to begin contact practice.

On Friday morning, a school official told News4 that they will continue to monitor COVID-19 metrics and that will determine when games will start.

“In alignment with our phase-in approach for in-person learning, we will begin to phase in extracurricular activities as long as conditions allow,” Sean Braisted, with MNPS, said.

Although full contact drills and practice is allowed, all extracurricular social distancing guidelines and precautions must be followed.

The TSSAA requires 10 days of contact practice before playing in a game.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.