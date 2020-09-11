No more migrants will leave Lesbos, says Greece after fire razes camp

National-World

There are no plans to move any more migrants from Lesbos after fires ripped through the island’s overcrowded refugee camp, the Greek government said Friday, adding that it will “not be blackmailed” by those unhappy with the arrangements.

Officials relocated 406 unaccompanied children to mainland Greece after a devastating blaze this week destroyed a large part of Moria, which was home to an estimated 13,000 people — more than six times the camp’s capacity.

Refugees from the camp have been left homeless and hungry, with some sleeping at roadsides and gas stations while dozens of families took refuge in a nearby cemetery.

Greek authorities said the series of fires appeared to have been deliberately lit after quarantine rules were imposed on residents who had tested positive for coronavirus at Europe’s largest refugee camp.

“The 35 [who tested positive for Covid-19] have not been located yet,” Director of the Greek Migration Minister’s office, Konstantinos Kostakos, said.

“They are still missing. We are introducing rapid Covid tests and new isolation spaces are also being created. We expect the situation to be under control very soon.”

He said authorities will temporarily relocate about 1,000 migrants — particularly those in vulnerable groups — onto a ship that has docked at Sigri, on the western side of the island.

“This is the first ship that has docked on the island. If there is a need we will consider bringing more,” Kostakos said. But he warned that they will not be moved off the island.

“The Greek government will not be blackmailed. What happened — this ‘burn and go’ tactic — will not be tolerated.”

Several camp residents told CNN they believed Greek locals, rather than migrants, were responsible for the fires.

France and Germany join forces

German Chancellor Angela Merkel last night confirmed a plan by France and Germany to take minors from the island, hoping other EU countries will also join.

“I asked the Greek prime minister how we can help and his request was that we take in the minors who were taken to the Greek mainland,” Merkel said.

“We have contacted France. Germany and France will participate in this.”

Merkel said the issue of migration was not just Germany’s problem, nor the problem of the country where people arrive, adding that it must become a “European responsibility.”

Her confirmation came after French President Emmanuel Macron said the two countries were coordinating to find a solution to welcome refugees from the camp.

He added that Europe had to stand in solidarity with Greece in face of the “terrible reality that is before us.”

‘Anger and despair’

It is still unclear exactly how the fires started at the sprawling encampment, which extends out of the main UN camp into olive groves where thousands live in makeshift wooden huts in squalid conditions. Residents say they wait for hours to use a bathroom, and sometimes spend an entire day queuing for food.

When CNN reported from the camp in March, a rank odor filled the air, the river was strewn with garbage and camp dwellers staged protests at the island’s main port on a nearly daily basis demanding transport to the Greek mainland.

German charity group Mission Lifeline said in a statement that “the anger and despair of the refugees who have been interned at Moria erupted” after a lockdown was imposed.

“First there was a dispute at the Covid-19 station in the camp which spread to the entire area during the night. Security forces used tear gas,” the statement said. “A large part of the dwellings burned down. The homeless people fled into the surrounding olive groves.”

Axel Steier, co-founder of Mission Lifeline, said he had warned that the situation would “escalate” over the camp’s poor conditions.

“The people in Moria are exposed to extreme psychological stress. The lockdown of the camp has now been the final straw,” said Steier. “The refugees in Moria are not treated as humans.”

Faris Al-Jawad, from Doctors Without Borders, told CNN: “I was here in 2018 as well, to 2019, and I thought at that time that it couldn’t really get much worse. I’m here now in 2020, and I was wrong: it’s worse, and for children as well. We’re talking about children who have potentially never known anything but war and now their futures are once again being ripped away from them.”

Congolese camp resident Paul Kadima Muzangueno told CNN a group of minors started the fire.

“They started fires everywhere,” said Muzangueno. “Everything deteriorated quickly. The police did not contain the situation.”

Another resident, who declined to disclose his full name for security reasons, said that “some people living in the camp were angry about the quarantine. They started a small fire. So police came and there was tear gas. And then the fire grew and we had to run.”

“There is nothing there. I am standing out on the street, near the camp, there are many people here. There is also police but they don’t tell us where to go. We have no food or water. They say ‘wait here.’ It is very hot today and there are women and babies,” he added.

“We lost everything, like clothes and medicines,” Mahtab, an Afghan migrant, told CNN.

Lesbos residents have set up several roadblocks to keep out army or other vehicles carrying materials to rebuild or clean the camp.

Locals are already at loggerheads with the government over plans to replace Moria with a closed reception center. They fear this would mean thousands of asylum-seekers would remain on the island permanently.