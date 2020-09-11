Telethon looks to support metro area first responders

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV-KSMO) — A telethon Friday will benefit area first responders by raising funds to help pay for critical equipment.

HeroFund USA is a local 501c3 which serves first-responder departments throughout Missouri and Kansas.

In the past couple of years, it provided funding for new safety equipment for 27 departments and supported 16 families after a line of duty death or critical injury.

The money raised by the HeroFund USA telethon will help departments metro-wide buy important safety gear like bullet-proof vests, helmets, water rescue equipment, thermal imaging cameras and more.

