Vendors set up shop selling Trump gear at Freeland rally

Tittabawassee Township, Michigan (WNEM) — At the Freeland airport, there’s plenty of vendors here selling merchandise for the Trump Campaign, and a lot of these items are going really fast.

“Three times in Texas, two times in New Orleans, a couple other Louisiana spots,” one vendor said. “Down to key west, up to the battle creek Michigan one, just wherever he goes we go because it’s exciting.”

Trump supporters have come out in droves tonight, for the president’s appearance at the MBS International Airport in Freeland.

And many of those supporting the President, are also selling some popular items here today from hats, shirts and even pins.

Like Cassie Graham, who came here all the way from Tennessee and is excited to hear what Trump has to say tonight.

“To me an honest person doesn’t have a filter, and he doesn’t have a filter,” she said. “So, to me that automatically makes him a little more honest than other people.”

And for other vendors, they’re not just excited to hear the president but also meet with his fellow supporters.

“It’s a great atmosphere, all the vendors we get along together, and everybody’s able to come out here with a little money,” said Raymond Stephen from Detroit.

He, like other vendors, travels across the state selling Trump memorabilia.

But he says his stop here in Freeland, has been absolute pleasure.

“I’ve been in Saginaw two days and haven’t had a discouraging word or a conflict of conversation, it’s been, this is an excellent community,” he said.

A lot of the vendors here from around the area and also from outside of Michigan, but they all say they’re here for one thing, and that’s to help support President Trump and his campaign.

