2 Los Angeles County deputies are ‘fighting for their lives’ after being shot in Compton

National-World

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were shot while in the city of Compton on Saturday night, according to the department’s official Twitter account.

“One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle,” the tweet read. “Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large.”

Video of the incident, tweeted by LASD, appears to show an individual in dark clothing walking up to the deputies’ car, firing a gun into the car and running away.

The two officers were transported to a local hospital and are “both still fighting for their lives,” LASD says.

FBI Los Angeles has offered resources and “stands ready to assist” in response to the attack, the agency tweeted.

US Rep. Adam Schiff tweeted he was praying for the two deputies.

“Every day, law enforcement officers put themselves at risk to protect our community,” his tweet read. “I hope the perpetrator of this cowardly attack can be quickly brought to justice.”