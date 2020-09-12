Backpackers find dead body at GSMNP campsite; Bear found scavenging on remains euthanized

National-World

GREAT SMOKY MOUNTAINS NATIONAL PARK (WLOS ) — A section of trail in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (GSMNP) is closed after a dead body was found Friday evening.

According to a release from GSMNP, backpackers found an unoccupied tent at campsite 82 on Sept. 11. Nearby, the hikers discovered what appeared to be human remains across the creek with a bear scavenging the area.

Emergency communication staff received the initial report from the hikers after 7 p.m. The national park reports law enforcement and wildlife officials were immediately dispatched to the scene. The body was identified as an out-of-state, adult male by staff.

When GSMNP staff arrived at the campsite shortly after midnight, rangers witnessed the bear “actively scavenging on the remains” and euthanized the animal.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown and is currently under investigation. Rangers are working to inform next of kin.

Campsite 82 and Hazel Creek Trail will remain closed until further notice between the juncture with Cold Springs Gap Trail and Welch Ridge Trail.

For more information on what to do if you encounter a bear while hiking, visit the park website by clicking here. To report a bear incident, call 865-436-1230.

