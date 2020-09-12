KC police involved in standoff with gunman in Arrowhead parking lot

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO ) — Police are involved in a standoff with a gunman who is currently in the Arrowhead parking lot.

Kansas City police posted a tweet Saturday afternoon stating that an operation 100 (standoff) is being conducted.

All of the entrances have been locked down and the Truman Sports Complex is closed.

“We are currently conducting an operation 100 (stand off) with an armed party. We are in contact with a party who has fired shots at Arrowhead. He is currently in the parking lot. No one has been shot. The entire complex is shut down. There are currently no sporting events being held at the complex,” David Jackson with the Kansas City Police Department said.

Police said the gunman shot at employees but no one was hit or hurt.

UPDATE: As of 3:30 p.m., the situation remains essentially as it has been most of the day.

According to Jackson, the police believe this is a mental health crisis that ended up at Arrowhead rather than being connected to the sports complex. The police believe the man has no connection to the Chiefs or the Royals in any way, Jackson said.

They have not yet been able to confirm if anything was posted on social media by gunman prior to this incident.

Trained negotiators are at the scene trying to peacefully resolve the situation.

The police said the gunman “does have firearms,” but would not get into specifics. They said the guns have been “everywhere from out and pointed, to in his waistband.” It is a dynamic situation.

According to the Royals, their game that is set for tonight is still set to happen as scheduled unless they hear from police. At this time, as there are no fans at the stadium, they have not announced any changes yet.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.