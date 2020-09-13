Clayton Co., GA Sheriff’s Deputy fired after video surfaced showing deputy ‘repeatedly striking’ man

National-World

CLAYTON COUNTY , GA (WGCL ) — Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s office released updated information concerning a controversial arrest by one of his deputies.

Sheriff Hill placed one of his deputies has been terminated after videos surfaced online Saturday showing the deputy making an arrest “using physical force on a man”bit.ly/35yUDkY.

The incident started on Friday after a Clayton County Sheriff’s Deputy in an un-marked police vehicle pulled over a vehicle for an alleged broken taillight, according to representatives of the man involved in the arrest incident with deputies.

Roderick Walker, according to family members, was a passenger inside of the vehicle pulled over and a Clayton County deputy requested Walker show his identification to the deputy.

A family spokesperson told CBS46 Walker asked the deputy why he has to show his identification if he isn’t the driver.

The deputy, according to the family spokesperson, then requested Walker to exit the vehicle.

The controversial arrest takes place once Walker exits the vehicle, family representative said.

On Sunday, Sheriff Hill’s office released a statement indicating the deputy “who repeatedly struck” Walker for “excessive use of force”.

Sheriff Hill’s office wrote any criminal investigation will be turned over to the Clayton County District Attorney’s office.

According to a statement from the Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill’s office, “The Sheriff ordered a signature bond courtesy for Mr. Walker 48 hours ago. Unfortunately, Mr. Walker has a felony probation warrant out of Fulton County for Cruelty to Children, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and a Failure to Appear warrant out of Hapeville which resulted in Magistrate Court denying him a bond. Mr. Walker’s legal counsel will have to resolve these issues to secure his release. Mr. Walker has received medical treatment to include x-rays (no fractures detected) of his head and is being monitored at the jail hospital by a doctor.”

