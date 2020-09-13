Five-alarm Brooklyn blaze injures 6 firefighters as residents are evacuated
Six New York City firefighters were injured in a five-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Saturday night, officials said on Twitter.
The fire was at a multi-residence home in the borough’s southwest corner in the Dyker Heights neighborhood.
The New York Fire Department asked for “all hands” around midnight as the blaze grew and spread to a nearby home.
City Councilman Justin Brannan tweeted that three homes were affected but later tweeted it was two.
All 12 occupants were safely evacuated, he said.
