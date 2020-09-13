Medical fabric company giving back, expanding

National-World

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP ) — PFNonwovens is very busy during the pandemic but soon it will be providing more than just essential medical items.

It’s hard to imagine using these large spools of material in your home but the truth is, you might have used something produced by workers at PFNonwovens.

“All of the disinfecting wipes that are happening, medical fabrics. So we all remember the pictures of doctors and nurses wearing garbage bags to take care of people. Well, we make the medical fabrics that go into the gowns that people really need,” said Chris Scuron, general manager at PFNonwovens.

PFNonwovens acted fast as the pandemic made its way to the U.S., working hard to get materials out to make PPE but the company also donated thousands of masks to first responders, hospitals, and nursing homes in the greater Hazleton and greater Wilkes-Barre communities.

“We’ve been very blessed with a very talented and dedicated workforce. We’ve been running full steam ahead during this whole pandemic. And at the same time, we’ve donated about 50,000 masks. Over the course of this period, we’ve developed new products, we’ve developed face masks, and we look forward to being able to give back to the community,” said Scuron.

Machines and workers at PFN have been working around the clock since the beginning of the pandemic to provide customers and the community with essential medical items, so much so that now the company is expanding.

“Yes, we’re actually going to be building new construction here on the other side of the plant.”

The new line will be dedicated to making materials for facemasks and bring 35 to 40 new manufacturing jobs along with it.

“Apply. The best thing I could do is…to apply,” said Danielle Smith of Tamaqua. “it’s a good place to work. Benefits are great, pays pretty good for this area, just the best I can do.”

