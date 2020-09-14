Baby found dead after being left in vehicle, deputies say

News

Click here for updates on this story

PINE HILLS, Fla. (WESH) — Authorities are investigating after they say a 1-year-old child died after being left in a vehicle in Orange County.

Officials were called to the 5000 block of Indian Hill Road around 3:40 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, officials found Jace Leslie dead inside of a vehicle, outside of a home used as a daycare.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says their initial investigation indicates the baby was left in a vehicle.

According to authorities, Jace was supposed to be dropped off at the daycare by a caregiver, but the caregiver did not drop him off.

Alton Williams lives near the home where the child was found.

Around 3:45 p.m. Friday, Williams describes seeing workers at the unofficial daycare operating at the home running around the front lawn trying to resuscitate an unconscious infant.

Williams says about 30 minutes later, the child’s mother showed up.

“When she got out the car, you just heard her yelling and then she was running, trying to get through the tape and then all the officers, they had stopped her,” Williams said.

Deputies said that the daycare has no involvement in the infants death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.