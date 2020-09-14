Groups set up ‘blessing box’ to help address food insecurity problem

National-World

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOCO) — Local groups are stepping up to address the food insecurity problem on the northeast side of Oklahoma City by setting up a blessing box.

The blessing box located near Northeast 33rd Street and Lottie Avenue is the first one set up on the northeast side. It’s been filled with nonperishable food items, water and toiletries.

Raven Crisp, the founder of the nonprofit organization Selfless Hands Foundation, said the group plans to build even more blessing boxes in the area.

“We wanted to help, pretty much be a relief for as many families as possible,” Crisp said.

She told KOCO 5 that the box is available because of the Blessing Box Initiative and a group of community members that has come together and used resources to build and stock the boxes. Crisp said the group reached out to her organization to pick a place on the northeast side for a new box to be placed.

“And the best place so far was here off 33rd and Lottie,” Crisp said.

She said the goal is to be part of the solution for the food insecurity problem on the northeast side. Crisp added that the box is a good start until there’s a grocery store.

“We’re combating homelessness, poverty and now COVID. A lot of families are struggling, and sometimes we forget that even though you may not be homeless you could still be without resources,” Crisp said.

She added that they are looking for volunteers to help keep the box stocked.

“It’s the little things. Sometimes we think we have to do this big charitable thing like going to the food bank, but little things like this one meal could really save a child from hunger,” Crisp said.

She said her group and the Blessing Box Initiative plan to team up to place more boxes in the area and across Oklahoma City.

“They’re wanting to do at least 100 more boxes in Oklahoma City,” Crisp said. “Just one act of kindness at a time could really heal at least a neighborhood to neighborhood.”

