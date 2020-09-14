Kronos: Conn. shift work approaches pre-pandemic level

National-World

HARTFORD, Conn. (Hartford Business Journal) — The number of total employee shifts worked in Connecticut in the first week of September was nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.

That’s according to data from Massachusetts-based Kronos, which makes workforce management cloud software used by tens of thousands of employers across the country.

In the week of Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, work shifts in Connecticut were down just 2.8% compared to the number of shifts worked between March 9 and March 15, the week before Gov. Ned Lamont ordered nonessential businesses in the state to close to help stem the then-emerging COVID-19 virus.

While weekly shift counts fluctuate week to week based on numerous factors, Connecticut’s numbers for the first week of this month were in stark contrast to the second half of May, when shifts here were down more than 50%, which was among the steepest drops in the nation.

Only Arizona (down 0.3%) was closer to its mid-March shift count in the recent week, according to the Kronos weekly “U.S. Workforce Activity Report.” Meanwhile, shifts across the Northeast overall were down over 11%.

Compared to the prior week, Aug. 24 to Aug. 30, Connecticut shifts grew 1.6%.

Connecticut’s unemployment rate was still hovering around an estimated 15%, but a recent estimate from Moody’s Analytics and CNN Business said the state’s economy is operating at about 86% of its pre-coronavirus economic output, which ranked 13th in the country.

