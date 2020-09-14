Man charged in weekend attempted shooting outside football stadium

National-World

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO) — Authorities in Jackson County have charged a Kansas City, Kansas, man with multiple crimes in connection with reports of gunfire and an armed standoff over the weekend at Arrowhead Stadium.

Prosecutors said 33-year-old Joshua D. Newton has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action and making a terrorist threat in the first degree in connection with the Saturday incident. He is being held on a $40,000 cash only bond.

Police responded to the stadium around 11 a.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance involving a weapon. When they arrived, they found a groundskeeper for the Kansas City Royals who said he was disposing of grass clippings when he saw Newton walking through the parking lot.

The groundskeeper told police that when Newton saw him, he turned and pulled two handguns and began firing at the groundskeeper, who ran from the scene.

Video from the area showed Newton walking around the stadium holding something that looked like a gun and raising it in the air. When officers investigated the man’s social media profile that showed he had posted threatening messages related to heading to the stadium.

When officers were able to take Newton into custody, they found loaded handguns with him. Police said that Newton acknowledge that he had pointed a gun at someone during the incident.

