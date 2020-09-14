NBA star apologizes after throwing up gang signs in video

National-World

John Wall is apologizing for throwing up gang signs.

An All-Star guard for the NBA’s Washington Wizards, Wall was attending a New York City party Saturday evening where he was recorded flashing symbols with both hands. Video of the gestures surfaced Sunday, prompting Wall to apologize via his personal Twitter account.

“First and foremost I want to apologize to my family, my teammates and all of those that have always supported me,” Wall wrote, adding, “I made a mistake, something I regret. I will continue to work hard to be better on the court and more importantly off the court.”

The 30-year-old former Kentucky Wildcat has faced scrutiny for his signing in the past, throwing up gestures on the court during games in both 2011 and 2015.

Wall is a 10-year NBA veteran, but has not appeared in a game since December 2018 having battled a variety of injuries and setbacks during the subsequent year and a half. A former number one overall draft pick, Wall is in the midst of a four-year, $170 million contract extension with the Wizards.

For his career, Wall has averaged 19 points and more than 9 assists per game, and has been selected to the Eastern Conference’s All-Star squad five times.

Born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, Wall is married and has one son.

The Washington Wizards are expected to open training camp on November 10th.