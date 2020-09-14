Search ends for armed and dangerous suspect after suspect kills himself, hostage

National-World

COFFEE COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) — The search has ended for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after a deadly shooting on Interstate 24 Sunday morning in Coffee County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says the suspect, 29-year-old Dangelo Dorsey of St. Louis, MO, is no longer a threat to public safety after a brief chase along I-24 east.

Investigators say the incident all began around 9:30 a.m. when Dorsey opened fire inside a vehicle traveling westbound on Interstate 24 near Beechgrove in Coffee County. One person was shot and injured in that vehicle while a second occupant was shot and killed.

Immediately following, traffic in the area stopped, and Dorsey attempted to carjack a nearby driver and, in the process, fired into her vehicle, striking her in the hand. A truck driver in that same immediate area also sustained a gunshot wound to the face.

From there, Dorsey carjacked a Ford Mustang, and ordered the two people inside – who area church members identified as Phillip and Aileen Stevens – to drive him to their home in Morrison.

When they arrived, it appears Dorsey took two additional firearms from the home, swapped vehicles to a blue Toyota Rav4, and forced the couple to accompany him.

Philip Stevens was reported dead after Dorsey shot him and forced him from the vehicle onto the side of I-24 at exit 111-B.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., Dorsey was located in the vehicle traveling eastbound on I-24. A brief chase ensued, reaching speeds of approximately 100 miles an hour and at approximately 3:45 pm resulted in a crash, where Dorsey flipped the Rav4.

Dorsey took his own life at this point, according to TBI.

Aileen Stevens was found safe in the backseat of the vehicle.

Dorsey was believed to be traveling through the area and may have had a connection with the hostage killed and left on the Interstate.

Agents are also investigating multiple carjackings in surrounding counties that may be related.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a carjacking happened on I-24 West at mile marker 97.

TBI Agents continue to investigate several aspects of this incident, to include the original shootings, the carjackings, the shooting death of the male hostage, and Dorsey’s ultimate suicide.

