4 suspects attack man, steal his car from East Lansdowne Sunoco, police say

EAST LANSDOWNE, PA ( KYW) — Police are searching for four people — three men and a woman — who they say were caught on camera attacking a man outside of a Sunoco in East Lansdowne. It happened on Sept. 1 at the station on the 400 block of Baltimore Avenue.

Police say after attacking the man outside the station, they then followed him inside, attacked him again, and got his car keys from his pocket.

Police say the suspects drove off in the man’s silver Infiniti while a woman followed behind in a white Hyundai sedan.

If you have any information, call police.

