Flint city councilman files federal lawsuit against mayor, city attorney and others

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) — Councilman Eric Mays has filed a lawsuit against multiple people from the City of Flint.

Mays filed a federal lawsuit against suing the Flint Mayor, the city attorney, a Flint police officer who has removed him from City Council meetings and other council members.

In the lawsuit Mays claims his removal from city council meetings violated his right to free speech, due process and unreasonable seizure. It also claims he was denied equal protections under the law and subjected him to a false arrest.

It asks for nearly $1 million, more than $100,000 in damages for each incident Mays alleges, his lawyers said.

When asked about the lawsuit, the city spokesperson said:

“This frivolous lawsuit is another unfortunate and costly attempt by Councilman Mays to disrupt and distract. His previous lawsuits already have cost the city tens of thousands of dollars in attorney fees and this lawsuit will waste even more taxpayer money. These are dollars that should go to city services like protecting residents and employees from COVID-19 and providing water payment assistance to residents. This is a waste of time and money at a time when we are literally fighting for our lives in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. Councilman Mays needs to take personal responsibility for his actions. The City will ask the court to order Councilman Mays to reimburse the city for the costs of defending against this frivolous lawsuit.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.