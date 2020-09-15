License plate camera leads police to felon suspected of rape

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA (WGCL) — Gwinnett County Police are crediting the use of flock cameras, cameras that read license plates, for assisting them in locating a suspected rapist.

On Sept. 13 an officer was alerted by the flock system of a red Nissan Pathfinder believed to be connected to suspected rapist Montrail Haley-Tibbs. A BOLO for information leading police to Tibbs’ arrest was issued in Fulton County the week prior.

Officers located the vehicle outside an apartment complex in the 200 block of New Hope Road where they waited for him to return to the SUV. When he finally emerged he was accompanied by another man. Police ceasing the moment quickly approached both men and ordered them to the ground.

Police were able to positively identify Tibbs who has a signature tattoo of a cross between his eyebrows. The second man, identified as Shaquan Cooke, was not placed under arrest.

Inside Tibbs’ vehicle police found women’s clothing with what appeared to be dried blood on some areas, a Glock 19 firearm, four ammo magazines and a 50 round ammo drum magazine.

Tibbs, who is a convicted felon, is being held at Gwinnett County Jail on two warrants out of Fulton County.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.