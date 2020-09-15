LSU’s head football coach reveals ‘most’ of his team has had COVID-19

News

LSU’s head football coach has revealed that “most” of his team has already had COVID-19, ahead of the Southeastern Conference’s debut this weekend.

Ed Orgeron started his news conference Tuesday by confirming that three or four of the team’s 105 players are currently sidelined with the virus, but overall the reigning national championship team is “very healthy.”

However, later in the interview while sharing how the team has to make adjustments due to the virus, he shared more information.

“I think most of uh … not all of our players but most of our players have caught it, so I think that hopefully they don’t catch it again and hopefully they’re not out for games,” Orgeron said.

One reporter asked for clarification, but Orgeron did not provide any specific numbers.

“I’m not gonna say all of ’em, but some players have caught it,” he said.

“I don’t know the percentage. Hopefully that once you catch it, you don’t get it again. I’m not a doctor. I think they have that 90-day window, so most of the players that have caught it, we do feel like they’ll be eligible for games.”

LSU Athletics has not responded to CNN Sports’ request for clarification on Orgeron’s comments, specifically the number behind the word “most.”

LSU opens their season with the rest of their conference on Saturday facing off against Mississippi State.