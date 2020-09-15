Newport man charged with attempted murder in machete attack on 2 women

National-World

NEWPORT, Carteret County (WLOS) — A Newport man is jailed after police say he attacked two women with a machete early Sunday morning.

Newport Police say one woman was waiting for a ride to work at about 7 a.m. when she noticed Mark Hall Jr., 36, pointing at her from across the street. She said he began screaming and then charged at her with the machete.

When she ran, investigators say Hall chased the woman to an area where another woman was standing outside.

Officers say both women ran around a parked car while Hall chased them, swinging the weapon. Police say he hit the vehicle with the weapon several times.

The victims were able to get inside the home and call for help.

Hall ran off but was later identified and arrested without incident. Investigators say neither victim knew him and there is no known motive for the attack.

Hall is charged with:

Two counts of attempted murder

Two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

One count of injury to personal property

Hall is being held in the Carteret County Detention Center under a $1 million dollar secured bond.

