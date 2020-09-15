Situation grave for North Carolina’s unemployed

National-World

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of thousands of North Carolina residents have been without work during the COVID-19 pandemic. And many of them saw their $600 a week in federal benefits run out at the end of July.

Some 300,000 North Carolinians are still collecting unemployment, according to State Sen. Chuck Edwards, who received a briefing on the numbers in the past several days.

“Five thousand (unemployment) applications are coming into the state each day,” Edwards said.

The numbers tell the the story. Edwards said while he thinks many people are returning to work and getting their jobs back, thousands remain in limbo with companies or workplaces that remain restricted in opening because of state guidelines meant to keep COVID-19 cases from surging again.

“I’m running behind on my rent now,” said Tim Capps, who lives in Asheville.

Capps lost his full-time job working for a jewelry manufacturer he assisted with travel and setup for shows across the country. Capps said he applied for unemployment benefits as soon as he lost his job, but his application was held up for months.

A friend of Edwards’ and called the senator on Capps’s behalf. Capps said his back benefits check from the state hit his bank account Monday.

“It was back pay all the way from April.”

He said Edwards’ office, and particularly two of his staffers, were extremely helpful.

“Sarah and Justin, I want to thank them for their help,” Capps said.

North Carolina’s unemployment benefits last for 12 weeks. Most states offer 26 weeks. A federal benefits extension program currently provides an additional $300 per week to North Carolinians who file for unemployment. The program can run concurrently, providing the additional amount on top of state benefits and then continue beyond the 12-week window. However, the FEMA-funded program ends in December or sooner if federal funds run out.

“I don’t know how long the checks will keep coming,” Capps said. “But, it’s a necessity for me, because the part-time job I still have doesn’t cover my bills.”

Edwards and several other legislators sponsored legislation that allows for an extra $200 per month or $50 per week for unemployment benefits during the 12-week period North Carolina allows. But that program also ends in December.

Edwards said the situation with the pandemic is a moving target.

“Like I said, everything is negotiable. Twelve weeks is the amount of weeks under the legislation right now. But, let’s also consider when we layer what the fed has offered, there’s a total of 46 weeks.”

Edwards said legislators are staying abreast of information and will consider additional programs as fall approaches.

