Little free food pantries pop up in Hartford, Conn.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) — During the COVID-19 pandemic, more families have been struggling to put food on the table.

However, the South Windsor community is coming together to help ease some of that burden for those who may need a meal.

“Take what you need and leave what you can” is the motto of the Little Free Pantry.

More of these pantries are popping up all over the greater Hartford area.

The little free pantries are designed to help those who can’t afford some of the basics.

Inside the one on Windsorville Road in South Windsor, people will find everything from canned beans to pasta and lemon juice.

The effort is being led by 12-year-old Tiernan Cabot of South Windsor.

“Lately there’s been a lot of issues with food insecurity and more people losing their jobs due to the pandemic,” Tiernan said.

The need is there. So, Tiernan has been teaming up with community members to build and stock the pantries.

South Windsor girl scouts helped build the ones in town.

“It’s really heartwarming to see people in the community who not only want to give but want a pantry near their home so they can make sure that they’re helping the community,” said Mayor Andrew Paterna.

The initiative has spread to surrounding communities.

More pantries are being built in West Hartford and East Windsor.

They can be found in residential areas and outside of churches.

Paterna told Channel 3 that its helping relieve some of the pressure on food banks and many people are stepping up to donate what they can.

“Take food from the pantry or donate food,” he said. “I think that’s an important part of this. So the community is also giving back.”

Eleven more little free pantries are currently being built.

By the end of the month, there will be 25 around the greater Hartford area.

