Police searching for “all pigs must die!!!” graffiti vandal

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department (FPD) is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred overnight on Sept. 14.

FPD shared a picture on Facebook that shows spraypainted graffiti under a bridge in Fayetteville that says, “ALL PIGS MUST DIE!!!!”

“The Fayetteville Police Department is investigating numerous acts of criminal mischief that occurred sometime overnight,” the Fayetteville Police Department said in a Facebook post. “Your police department will not tolerate this hate speech and damage to personal property. ”

A mural on Martin Luther King Boulevard was also vandalized overnight and a white supremacist slogan was added to the building. Fayetteville Police are also searching for the suspect(s) responsible for that vandalism as well.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.