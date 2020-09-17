All victims expected to survive following shooting at Dodge County senior living facility

National-World

Dodge County, Wis. (WDJT) — All four people shot at a Mayville apartment complex on Wednesday, September 16 are expected to survive.

Authorities say a 72-year-old man approached a group of people and argued.

The man then took out a gun, shot the three people and then shot himself.

The three victims are described as a 53-year-old woman, a 64-year-old woman and a 67-year-old man. All four people knew each other. The incident remains under investigation.

Updated: 10:41 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) — Four people were shot at the Spring Glen Apartments, a senior living facility, in Mayville Wednesday, Sept. 16.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 7:24 p.m.

The four shot were transported by Flight for Life to local trauma centers.

Law enforcement has secured the scene and there is currently no threat to the public as all involved individuals are accounted for.

Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk told CBS 58 one of the people shot is the shooter, and is in critical condition. He said “it’s been a rough night for the community” and that his thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and their families.

Published: 8:08 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020

DODGE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) — A law enforcement incident has shut down Highway 28 (Horicon Street) in both directions in Mayville Wednesday evening, Sept. 16.

Authorities say a Flight for Life helicopter has been called to the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says all lanes of traffic are closed eastbound and westbound on Highway 28 from Clark Street to County TW.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is handling the incident. The Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post was called to assist.

This is a developing story. Stick with CBS 58 on air and online for updates.

