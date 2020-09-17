Arkansas youths have lowest knowledge of Holocaust in America, study shows

National-World

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KFSM) — An alarming new survey found that Arkansas was the state with the lowest amount of millennials and Gen Zs with knowledge on the Holocaust, with only 17% meeting the knowledge criteria.

Almost 70% of those surveyed in the state did not know that six million Jews were murdered during the Holocaust, and 40% could not name a single concentration camp despite the fact that there were more than 40,000 of them.

Wisconsin had the highest in Holocaust awareness among U.S. Millennials and Gen Z, Arkansas has the lowest Holocaust knowledge score1, with less than 2-in-10 (17 percent) of Millennials and Gen Z meeting the Holocaust knowledge criteria.

“The results are both shocking and saddening and they underscore why we must act now while Holocaust survivors are still with us to voice their stories,” said Gideon Taylor, the president of the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany (Claims Conference), which conducted the survey. “This needs to serve as a wake-up call to us all, and as a road map of where government officials need to act.”

